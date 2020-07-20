Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Shoplifting caught on CCTV
News

WATCH: Sex shop owner again captures shoplifting on CCTV

Crystal Jones
by
20th Jul 2020 7:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

INTO Love adult shop owner David Kidd has once again used the power of CCTV to expose shoplifting in one of his stores. 

Mr Kidd, who runs the Bundaberg adult shop, also runs the Into Love store in Gladstone. 

On Friday, he posted a "grub alert" - with video footage showing a man and woman entering the store. 

The woman can be seen placing a glass dildo in her handbag, while the man can be seen picking up a masturbation device before disappearing off camera. 

"Another day, another filthy thief," Mr Kidd wrote on his post.

"We even opened the shop early for these two rats, only for them to steal two items from our store.

FIGHTING CRIME: Kylie Hitchings and David Kidd are working to proactively stamp out shoplifting.
FIGHTING CRIME: Kylie Hitchings and David Kidd are working to proactively stamp out shoplifting. Crystal Jones

Mr Kidd said he'd been made aware of the pair's identities, but was hoping they'd come back to the store to pay up before calling police.

He said the last thing small business owners needed was to be stolen from. 

The businessman spoke to the NewsMail last year after a trio of shoplifters were captured on CCTV stealing from his store. 

After a story ran, they came forward.

Across Australia and New Zealand, an estimated $3.37 billion worth of goods was pinched by crims in the 2017/18 financial year.

READ MORE: HOW ADULT SHOP USES CCTV TO DETER THIEVES 

adult shop crime into love sex shop shoplifting
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        These 49 people will appear in the Bundaberg court today

        premium_icon These 49 people will appear in the Bundaberg court today

        News A TOTAL of 49 people will appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

        • 20th Jul 2020 7:11 AM
        WATCH: Diver’s underwater marriage proposal off Fraser

        premium_icon WATCH: Diver’s underwater marriage proposal off Fraser

        Dating Taking the plunge took on a whole new meaning

        MORNING REWIND: Five stories you may have missed

        premium_icon MORNING REWIND: Five stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on some of the stories you might have missed on the weekend.