WATCH: Sex shop owner again captures shoplifting on CCTV

INTO Love adult shop owner David Kidd has once again used the power of CCTV to expose shoplifting in one of his stores.

Mr Kidd, who runs the Bundaberg adult shop, also runs the Into Love store in Gladstone.

On Friday, he posted a "grub alert" - with video footage showing a man and woman entering the store.

The woman can be seen placing a glass dildo in her handbag, while the man can be seen picking up a masturbation device before disappearing off camera.

"Another day, another filthy thief," Mr Kidd wrote on his post.

"We even opened the shop early for these two rats, only for them to steal two items from our store.

FIGHTING CRIME: Kylie Hitchings and David Kidd are working to proactively stamp out shoplifting. Crystal Jones

Mr Kidd said he'd been made aware of the pair's identities, but was hoping they'd come back to the store to pay up before calling police.

He said the last thing small business owners needed was to be stolen from.

The businessman spoke to the NewsMail last year after a trio of shoplifters were captured on CCTV stealing from his store.

After a story ran, they came forward.

Across Australia and New Zealand, an estimated $3.37 billion worth of goods was pinched by crims in the 2017/18 financial year.

