WATCH: Service station attendant terrorised in armed robbery

ARMED: The masked woman brandishes the large knife as the attendant takes cash from the till.

A MASKED woman brandishing a large knife has terrorised staff when she held up Freedom Fuels petrol station on Saturday night.

Owner Muhammad Ali said the woman, who was wearing a cloth mask, walked into the petrol station on Kendall St about 6.30pm and demanded cash.

"She wanted money from the till so my staff member handed her about $500," he said.

"She had a bag with her and told my staff member to put the money in it.

"We did not see her face because it was hidden and she was also wearing a cap."

Mr Ali said a female staff member and two others were in the store when the robbery took place and the whole incident was captured on CCTV.

"They contacted police straight away and officers came very quickly," he said.

"Police have been investigating our camera footage ever since it happened."

The footage, obtained by the NewsMail, shows the woman walking unmasked towards the shop from the back of the station.

She quickly runs back out of sight before walking back into view with the mask on.

Footage shows her walking into the service station, pushing a woman and child out of the way and then brandishing the large knife at the counter attendant.

She places a rainbow-coloured bag on the counter and demands the cash to be placed inside.

She then runs off.

Owner of Freedom Fuels Muhammad Ali said the robbery was a first at the Bundaberg petrol station. Ashley Clark

Mr Ali opened Freedom Fuels in Bundaberg a year and a half ago and said it was the first time the petrol station had ever experienced a robbery.

He said the incident had left staff feeling frightened.

"I think everyone will be scared about this happening again in the future," he said.

"I am just so glad that my staff are safe.

"That is all that matters to me, the police will do the rest."

Police investigations are continuing into the armed robbery.