WATCH: Search for missing men in floodwaters

The five men who were rescued after their ute was washed away in flood waters.

RACQ CQ have released footage of the search to find five men who went missing at Bogie yesterday.

The men were stranded after their ute was washed off the road late Wednesday night.

The five Home Hill men, all believed aged in their 20s, had been pig hunting in the area when their vehicle was washed off Tondara Road, about 15km off the Bruce Highway, about 10pm.

About 8am yesterday, police received a call from the mother of one of the ute's occupants reporting the incident and that the men were stranded. Fortunately they had all managed to escape the swamped vehicle.

Floodwaters prevented emergency service crews from accessing the area, so the Mackay-based rescue helicopter was tasked about 10.30am.

Poor visibility due to very heavy rain and thunderstorms proved challenging for the helicopter crew who were forced to land adjacent to the swollen Monlongle Creek to wait out the bad weather.

A break in the weather enabled the helicopter to briefly leave the scene and refuel in Proserpine when a Bogie farmer reported sighting the five men not far from where the helicopter had previously landed.

RACQ CQ Rescue then returned to Bogie and landed on a dirt road adjacent to floodwaters to pick up the men, all of whom were not injured in the incident but were cold and dehydrated after a long night out in the elements.

The crew reported they were distressed to leave their four dogs behind and reported seeing the vehicle fully submerged further down the creek.

The men were loaded aboard the Bell 412 helicopter and flown to Proserpine Airport, arriving about 3.40pm.