A wrecked boat is removed from Fraser Island as part of the War on Wrecks, a State Government program targeted wrecked and stranded boats.
News

WATCH: Rusty wreck ripped from Fraser Island beach

Christian Berechree
19th Aug 2020 12:53 PM
SOME boat wrecks belong on Fraser Island but some need to go.

That's why it's so satisfying to watch a video of a rusty old wreck - which is definitely no Maheno - being ripped up and removed from one of the island's beaches.

The boat was targeted as part of the State Government's War on Wrecks program.

Check out the Transport and Main Roads video:

Look what we just dug up on Fraser Island! ⛏️

Posted by Department of Transport and Main Roads (Queensland) on Tuesday, August 18, 2020

