WATCH: Red belly black gets cozy with toddler's cuddly toys

11th Apr 2018 1:41 PM

EXPERT snake catcher Andrew Smedley is warning Ipswich residents to be on the look out for the reptiles after a close encounter at a Peak Crossing home yesterday.

His warning comes after he was called out to the property to deal with a red belly black that had curled up among the toys in a toddler's room.

"Luckily the little girl wasn't in the room at the time and thankfully her dad spotted the snake up on the window sill," he said in a Facebook post.

A red belly black curled up among cuddly toys in a toddler's cot. Andrew's SNAKE Removal

"He did the right thing by shutting the door and placing a towel at bottom to keep it contained until I got there.

"It's hard to say how long it had been in the house or the room.

"It was a bit of handful to get out as it kept wrapping itself around the toys.

"Fortunately it all ended well and he's now relocated safely."

Tips to stay snake safe

  • Tell kids to wear enclosed shoes; kids are often bitten on the feet after standing on snakes
  • If you find a snake, don't corner it, just move away and let it escape

What to do if bitten

  • Assume all snakes are venomous
  • Call 000 immediately
  • Don't wash the wound
  • Firmly wrap the bite area in a bandage
  • Limit movement
