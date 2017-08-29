WATCH: Proton sedan gutted by fire

BLAZE: The car was completely destroyed by fire.

A CAR has been completely destroyed by fire on Walker St.

Fire fighters were called to the incident last night about 11.30pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said one crew attended the blaze, which had caused extensive damage to the blue Proton sedan.

"The car was well involved by the time our crew got there,” the spokesman said.

"There was extensive damage to the whole cabin and boot.”

Car destroyed by fire: A Proton sedan has been gutted by a fire on Walker St.

It is believed the car was involved in a two-car crash on Walker St earlier that day.

Initial reports indicate the occupants took themselves to hospital and the car was never removed from the crash site.

Police are investigating.