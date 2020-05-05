Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A huge python has made itself at home in a resident’s backyard, feasting on wildlife and sunbaking on the fence.
A huge python has made itself at home in a resident’s backyard, feasting on wildlife and sunbaking on the fence.
Offbeat

WATCH: Possum-eating python shacks up in backyard

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
5th May 2020 5:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE SIGHT of this isolation visitor was enough to drive most people back inside.

Last Friday, Brisbane resident Bel Barrie found a gargantuan python sunbaking in the backyard of her Seventeen Mile Rocks property.

A massive snake spotted in a Seventeen Mile Rocks backyard. Picture: Bel Barrie
A massive snake spotted in a Seventeen Mile Rocks backyard. Picture: Bel Barrie

The massive creature was spread out along the fence - from head to tail, it spanned almost two fence panels.

If the scene wasn't eerie enough, Ms Barrie said the reptile eagerly helped itself to local wildlife before taking to the trees.

"Later that night it ate a baby possum … to the horror of our neighbour," she said.

The giant snake ate a baby possum then retreated to the treetops. Picture: Bel Barrie
The giant snake ate a baby possum then retreated to the treetops. Picture: Bel Barrie

Three days later the swollen snake was still around, lurking in the treetops.

"It is still sunning itself up the tree now with a full belly," Ms Barrie said.

"We have a beautiful lake and lovely trees nearby but this is the first snake I've seen at our house."

A massive snake spotted in a Seventeen Mile Rocks backyard. Picture: Bel Barrie
A massive snake spotted in a Seventeen Mile Rocks backyard. Picture: Bel Barrie

Originally published as WATCH: Possum-eating python shacks up in Brisbane backyard

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Qld's worst mass killer should 'rot in jail until he dies'

        premium_icon Qld's worst mass killer should 'rot in jail until he dies'

        Crime Queensland’s worst mass killer Robert Paul Long has been a “model” prisoner catering for geriatric criminals and is eligible for parole within weeks, it can be...

        Man jailed for using knife to wound neighbour

        premium_icon Man jailed for using knife to wound neighbour

        News The pair were drinking together before things took a sharp turn.

        Blustery Bundaberg winds reach close to 50km/h

        premium_icon Blustery Bundaberg winds reach close to 50km/h

        News FIND out when the winds will begin to ease.

        Library playing its part to support vulnerable children

        premium_icon Library playing its part to support vulnerable children

        News An initiative is working to provide low- or no-cost early learning activities to...