Subscribe
WATCH: Police spike car, swarm driver in dramatic arrest

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
13th Mar 2020 2:55 PM
Subscriber only

DRAMATIC video footage has emerged of a man being arrested after police spiked his car at Gunalda this afternoon.

Footage shows armed officers swarming the crashed car with guns drawn after the man reportedly drove over spikes and lost control near Queen St and Birdwood Drive.

The man is seen exiting the car before going to ground, where he was set upon by the officers and arrested.

The footage also shows a restrained police dog approaching the man.

Another video shows the man being led away in handcuffs and taken to a police car.

The circumstances surrounding the arrest have not yet been confirmed, but witnesses reported a "funny smell" in a nearby house shortly before police arrived.

More information as it comes to hand.

Gympie Times

