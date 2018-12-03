Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police found this 1kg bag of ice in a property at Woombye.
Police found this 1kg bag of ice in a property at Woombye. QPS
Crime

WATCH: Police release footage of dramatic drug gang raid

Shayla Bulloch
by
3rd Dec 2018 2:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have released vision of what they uncovered in a major raid on three properties at Woombye and Palmwoods earlier this morning.

Around 1kg of ice, cocaine, four firearms and $10,000 in cash was found after police arrested three men allegedly involved in a major drug syndicate on the Sunshine Coast.

The 12-month-long drug operation investigation came to a close earlier this morning with more than $100,000 of drugs taken off the streets.

drug bust drug syndicate qps sunshine coast crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Born to be a midwife: Fay Schmeider retires

    premium_icon Born to be a midwife: Fay Schmeider retires

    News AFTER 42 years of continual service, and thousands of babies delivered, Bundaberg's longest serving midwife has hung up her nurses cap for the last time.

    • 3rd Dec 2018 4:00 PM
    Eerie escape: Man saves 'guardian angel' as fire closes in

    premium_icon Eerie escape: Man saves 'guardian angel' as fire closes in

    Environment RESIDENTS details his 'nightmarish' flee from the Deepwater fires

    Aldi backs new laws to stamp out slavery in supply chains

    premium_icon Aldi backs new laws to stamp out slavery in supply chains

    Business Retail giant says new laws a step in right direction

    FIRE UPDATES: Curtis Island bushfire warning downgraded

    FIRE UPDATES: Curtis Island bushfire warning downgraded

    News Two fires are currently burning at Curtis Island and Lowmead.

    Local Partners