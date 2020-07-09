Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Police rescue goat trapped in a tank
Offbeat

WATCH: Police rescue goat having a baah-d day

Staff Writers
9th Jul 2020 3:47 PM | Updated: 6:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LAIDLEY Police were called by a local resident who advised that her goat, Robert, had gotten himself stuck in a water tank.

Robert is believed to have walked up onto a dirt pile behind the tank and jumped on top, which subsequently collapsed and he fell through - most likely sometime Wednesday night.

"We kid you not," a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said.

Police arrived at the property and were greeted by the goat owner who took Constable Remy Morris to the water tank.

"Unfortunately, local officers didn't have suitable equipment to rescue risky Robert, so they called in the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews to ne-goat-iate Robert out of his unusual situation," the spokeswoman said.

When they herd about the situation they came out and chopped a chunk out of the water tank.

One brave volunteer climbed into the tank with Robert, strapped some rope around him and he was pulled through a newly made second hole.

Constable Morris said that Robert was feeling a little sheepish, but was glad to be back out in the open.

"He was wrapped up in some warm blankets and we left him to relax inside," he said.

"We are udder-ly grateful for the assistance of QFES who helped lift Robert to safety."

More Stories

crime farm accident goats police
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why there's no need to panic amid Victorian tourist fears

        premium_icon Why there's no need to panic amid Victorian tourist fears

        News A CHILDERS police officer is calling for calm but also caution as rumours of Victorian tourists sneaking into Woodgate run rife on social media.

        LOCAL HISTORY: Man's body buried 'almost in middle of town'

        premium_icon LOCAL HISTORY: Man's body buried 'almost in middle of town'

        News Shoppers may be surprised at the history of our town

        PHOTOS: mattress, fridge, needles and dead pig dumped

        premium_icon PHOTOS: mattress, fridge, needles and dead pig dumped

        News Burnett River Clean’s Glenn Rumsey is sick of seeing the region’s waterways used as...

        Snake bite victim airlifted to safety

        premium_icon Snake bite victim airlifted to safety

        Breaking Reports of a snake bite inside a national park has left emergency crews scrambling...