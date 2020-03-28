Menu
Crime

WATCH: Police pounce on alleged luxury car thieves

by Luke Mortimer
28th Mar 2020 7:59 PM
A MAN and woman have been charged after allegedly raiding a Gold Coast home, taking off in a luxury SUV and attempting to flee police.

Queensland Police said in a statement a 40-year-old man and 29-year-old woman forced entry to the Pacific Pines residence on Victoria Dr about 2pm on Friday.

It's alleged the pair stole a BMW XI and items including a computer and tools.

Police were patrolling about midnight when it's alleged they spotted the BMW being driven along Creek St at Ormeau.

Gold Coast Police arrest a man alleged to have burgled a home at Pacific Pines on Friday. Picture: Queensland Police
"Officers attempted to intercept the vehicle, however the 40-year-old male driver allegedly failed to stop," the statement read.

"A tyre deflation device was successfully deployed, and the car stopped in a yard on Beausang Pl a short time later, where they were taken into custody."

The man has been charged with burglary, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, evasion and receiving tainted property.

His alleged accomplice, the woman, has been charged with burglary and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

The pair were due to face Southport Magistrates Court today.

