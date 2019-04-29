WATCH: Pokie thieves break into Bundy sports club

BUNDABERG police are investigating a break and enter at The Waves Sports Club in the early hours of this morning.

Between 3.30am and 4.45am, two offenders broke into the club after jemmying a side door at the smokers area.

Bundaberg police Senior Constable Darlene Webb said the pair were interrupted by cleaners who called police.

"Once inside offenders have pried open a number of pokie machines stealing a quantity of cash," Snr Const Webb said.

"CCTV footage shows two Caucasian males, one wearing black shorts with white stripe, white shirt underneath a grey hoodie with yellow 'Game Over' writing on the front, white and black sneakers, cap, the other wearing long black pants, white t shirt underneath and black/grey check flannel style shirt, black thongs and cap.

Two offenders broke into The Waves Sports Club taking money from pokie machines. Geordi Offord

"Both were wearing gloves and their faces were covered."

Sen Const Webb said the break and enter may be linked to the two which happened at the Bundaberg Services Club over the weekend where cash was stolen on both occasions.

"Police are investigating any links to the two break and enters at the RSL," she said.

Anyone who is able to assist with the investigation is asked to call Policelink on 131444, Crime Stoppers on 1800333000 or the Bundaberg Crime Unit.