Dashcam footage has caught the moment a car rolled into the front of a Ruthven St florist.
WATCH: Parking fail sends car through Toowoomba shop front

Alexia Austin
by
11th Feb 2020 9:14 AM
A DRIVER has unwittingly filmed the moment a parking fail sent a car ploughing into a shop front in a busy Toowoomba street yesterday.

The dash cam video, posted to Dash Cam Australia yesterday afternoon, shows a red car roll forwards through the front window of the Radford and Siebuhr Florist in Ruthven St. 

WARNING: Explicit Language

Handbrake

"Happened today ruthven st florist Toowoomba 1.13 10/02/2020. Young girl parked her car and must have left it neutral without the park brake on. Please excuse the language. " Our Store: https://dashcamownersaus.com.au/ Send us a Video: https://dashcamownersaus.wetransfer.com/

Posted by Dash Cam Owners Australia on Monday, February 10, 2020

"Young girl parked her car and must have left it (in) neutral without the park brake on," the caption on the post read.

The end of the tape captures the car's driver, as she dashes across the road to the scene. 

The post gathered more than 800 comments and 1200 likes in a short space of time. 

