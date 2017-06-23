Watch out for schools on holidays

AS SCHOOL holidays start today it's time to keep watch over our education facilities.

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said the Bundaberg community played an important role in protecting schools from vandals.

"Our School Watch program encourages all members of the community to play their part in protecting these valuable facilities which are at the heart of our communities,” she said.

"It might be the sound of smashing glass, voices on the school grounds or other suspicious activity around our schools.

"It's important that we report incidents but people should not respond or interfere and put themselves at risk of harm or injury.

"That's why School Watch encourages our community to Look, Listen, Report.”

"I am asking local residents to report any suspicious activities on school grounds 24/7 by phoning 13 17 88 or contacting the police,” she said.

"Our school safety measures include electronic security systems, alarms, 24-hour security patrols by State Government Security Service and monitoring by police.