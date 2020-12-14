Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Orara Valley rivers in full flow
Weather

WATCH: Orara Valley rivers swell as roads begin to disappear

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
14th Dec 2020 5:30 PM | Updated: 6:27 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

IN JUST three days, rivers that had been reduced to light flow have swelled in the Orara Valley.

The Urumbilum and Orara Rivers are pumping as rain continues to soak the catchment, and the run-off is now beginning to inundate roads and farmland.

The Bureau of Meteorology is expecting the Orara River at Glenreagh to exceed the minor flood level on Monday evening with heavy rainfall forecast from Monday night possibly resulting in moderate flooding overnight Tuesday.

coffs harbour floods flood watch glenreagh orara river orara valley urumbilum river
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How to party in a pandemic this holiday season

        Premium Content How to party in a pandemic this holiday season

        News Police, health professionals discuss what you need to know about getting together for a Christmas and New Year unlike any other

        PHOTOS: Bundy’s cutest Christmas pets

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Bundy’s cutest Christmas pets

        News BUNDABERG’S pets are getting festive.

        ‘UNUSUAL’: Stranger made teen drive her around, draw cash

        Premium Content ‘UNUSUAL’: Stranger made teen drive her around, draw cash

        News The court heard the victim felt “intimidated” and “under duress”.

        Police help Santa reach local childcare centre

        Premium Content Police help Santa reach local childcare centre

        News Constable Rohin Power and Constable Hannah Shaw were happy to help out, making sure...