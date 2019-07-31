Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Cane fire on Windermere Road Qunaba
Rural

WATCH: Ongoing dry fires up region's cane harvest

Rhylea Millar
by
31st Jul 2019 6:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONGOING dry conditions are providing ideal harvesting conditions for the crush season underway in Bundy.

Bundaberg Sugar grower services officer Ron Crouch said the conditions were driving commercial sugar content levels up daily.

The average CCS for Bundaberg Sugar's mills after week four, which finished on the weekend, was 13.68.

So far more than 78,431 tonnes of cane has been harvested - more than 20 per cent of this year's total.

 

FARM FLAMES: NewsMail photographer Mike Knott took these photos of a cane fire on Windermere Rd, Qunaba.
FARM FLAMES: NewsMail photographer Mike Knott took these photos of a cane fire on Windermere Rd, Qunaba. Mike Knott BUN300719FIRE1

While there's the chance of some rainfall across the Wide Bay region in coming days, the Bureau of Meteorology says the likelihood of showers in the Bundy region is low.

Most of the shower activity is predicted for further inland.

 

FARM FLAMES: NewsMail photographer Mike Knott took these photos of a cane fire on Windermere Rd, Qunaba.
FARM FLAMES: NewsMail photographer Mike Knott took these photos of a cane fire on Windermere Rd, Qunaba. Mike Knott BUN300719FIRE3

There have been plenty of cane fires in the past few weeks, making for some spectacular backdrops.

NewsMail photographer Michael Knott took the photos above along Windermere Rd on Tuesday night.

Cane fire burning on Windermere Road Qunaba.
Cane fire burning on Windermere Road Qunaba. Mike Knott BUN300719FIRE2

bundaberg cane fire sugar cane sugar crush
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    NEW JOBS: $100k for council to crack down on illegal dumping

    premium_icon NEW JOBS: $100k for council to crack down on illegal dumping

    Environment The Government is serious about cracking down on illegal dumping and has provided $400,000 to four councils, including Bundaberg, as part of a pilot program.

    Greens: People on cashless card 'spat on, labelled druggies'

    premium_icon Greens: People on cashless card 'spat on, labelled druggies'

    Politics Rachel Siewert speaks out on controversial card

    'I'm not silly': Drug addict in last chance saloon

    premium_icon 'I'm not silly': Drug addict in last chance saloon

    Crime Graham Maxwell: 'I just keep making stupid mistakes'

    Meet the Bundy sales agent voted No.1 by readers

    premium_icon Meet the Bundy sales agent voted No.1 by readers

    Local Faces More than 100 votes in online poll