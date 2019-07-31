WATCH: Ongoing dry fires up region's cane harvest

ONGOING dry conditions are providing ideal harvesting conditions for the crush season underway in Bundy.

Bundaberg Sugar grower services officer Ron Crouch said the conditions were driving commercial sugar content levels up daily.

The average CCS for Bundaberg Sugar's mills after week four, which finished on the weekend, was 13.68.

So far more than 78,431 tonnes of cane has been harvested - more than 20 per cent of this year's total.

While there's the chance of some rainfall across the Wide Bay region in coming days, the Bureau of Meteorology says the likelihood of showers in the Bundy region is low.

Most of the shower activity is predicted for further inland.

There have been plenty of cane fires in the past few weeks, making for some spectacular backdrops.

NewsMail photographer Michael Knott took the photos above along Windermere Rd on Tuesday night.