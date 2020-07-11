BLOOD is certainly thicker for Robert Irwin.

In Crikey! It's the Irwins: Life in Lockdown, Robert is talking to the camera after rescuing a carpet python when it strikes at his face, drawing blood.

A screenshot of Robert Irwin being bitten on the face by a snake. Picture: Instagram

The 16-year-old shared an almost identical video of his dad, the late Steve Irwin, on his Instagram page getting struck also on the right side of his face by a carpet python in one of the original Crocodile Hunter documentaries.

A screenshot of Steve Irwin being bitten on the face by a snake. Picture: Instagram

A screenshot of Steve Irwin being bitten on the face by a snake. Picture: Instagram

The special episode will air on Animal Planet on August 1.

Robert Irwin shares side by side photos of him and dad Steve after a carpet python face attack. Picture: Instagram

Originally published as WATCH NOW: Robert Irwin bitten on face by snake