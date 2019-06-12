Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

PBC v Wavell Heights SHS

by Kyle Pollard
12th Jun 2019 5:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The schoolboy footy livestreaming action continues tonight from 5.30pm as Palm Beach Currumbin takes on Wavell Heights SHS in the Allan Langer Cup.

PBC will be looking to bounce back this week after a shock loss to Ipswich in last week's action, while Wavell Heights is riding high after knocking off the high-flying Keebra Park.

Join commentator John Devine at the Merv Craig Sporting Complex in Currumbin as the action gets underway by clicking on the small play button in the bottom left hand corner of the player above.

More Stories

allan langer cup live stream pbc schoolboy footy sport wavell heights state school

Top Stories

    Bundy father caught with meth gets jail time

    premium_icon Bundy father caught with meth gets jail time

    Crime A FATHER who was using the YMCA to meet up with single mums and got caught with meth has pleaded guilty to 22 charges at the Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

    • 12th Jun 2019 5:13 PM
    DADS BEHAVING BADLY: 10 court stories you may have missed

    DADS BEHAVING BADLY: 10 court stories you may have missed

    News Looking back on 10 of the NewsMail's recent court reports

    IN THEIR WORDS: Cafe owners announce imminent closure

    premium_icon IN THEIR WORDS: Cafe owners announce imminent closure

    News Business owners informed staff this morning.

    Hopes for cheaper flights from Bundy dashed after report

    premium_icon Hopes for cheaper flights from Bundy dashed after report

    News Cheapest seat from Bundy to Brisbane more than $400