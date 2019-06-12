Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

WATCH NOW: Ipswich SHS v St Mary’s Toowoomba

by Andrew Dawson
12th Jun 2019 5:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

The schoolboy footy livestreaming action continues tonight from 5.30pm as Ipswich State High School takes on St Mary's Toowoomba in the Allan Langer Cup.

Ipswich will be keen to continue their top form after taking care of Palm Beach Currumbin last week, while St Mary's will look to bounce back after losing to the highly-rated Marsden 50-22.

Join the coverage from Norths Ipswich as by clicking on the small play button in the bottom left hand corner of the player above, and return after the game for an exlcusive highlights package and match report from Andrew Dawson.

More Stories

Show More
allan langer cup football highschool football ipswich state high school live stream st marys toowoomba watch now

Top Stories

    DADS BEHAVING BADLY: 10 court stories you may have missed

    DADS BEHAVING BADLY: 10 court stories you may have missed

    News WHILE dads should be setting a good example for kids in the region, a number have appeared in Bundaberg's courts recently.

    IN THEIR WORDS: Cafe owners announce imminent closure

    premium_icon IN THEIR WORDS: Cafe owners announce imminent closure

    News Business owners informed staff this morning.

    Hopes for cheaper flights from Bundy dashed after report

    premium_icon Hopes for cheaper flights from Bundy dashed after report

    News Cheapest seat from Bundy to Brisbane more than $400

    Bundy bank teller put cash from safe down his pants

    premium_icon Bundy bank teller put cash from safe down his pants

    Crime Bundy banker with AFL dreams took $5200