Rugby League

Watch now: Iona College v Marist College Ashgrove

by Lachlan Grey, Andrew Dawson, Kyle Pollard
14th Sep 2019 11:54 AM
The final round of the AIC rugby league is upon us and we have three of the games covered on our exclusive livestream today.

Hosted at St Laurence's, the big match of the day will be the season-deciding clash between Marist College Ashgrove and Iona College in the Open grade at 2.40pm.

Both sides sit at the top of the table with five victories to their name and the winner of this game will earn bragging rights as the very first champion of the AIC rugby league program.

PRESS PLAY IN THE PLAYER ABOVE TO JOIN THE ACTION

The victorious Grade 7 Marist College Ashgrove team.
YEAR 7: Marist College claims maiden title

MARIST College Ashgrove secured the historic AIC year 7 rugby league premiership over Iona College at Runcorn this morning.

A blue and gold wave swept over their rivals in the second half as Ashgrove won 22-4 but only after dogged first half resistance by Iona.

The battle lines were drawn early in the clash when Iona centre Ewan Fisher brought down his bigger opposite Jasper Barry.

But Ashgrove could not be denied as the match progressed with Tom Howard displaying class to twice score in the second half.

A huge moment occurred in the opening set of six just after halftime when Marist Ashgrove's Jacob Harper scored a sensational 50m solo try.

The try gave his side confidence and no doubt hurt Iona.

In the first half it was nil all for a long time before Ashgrove broke the deadlock when half Leo Henry crept across field to link with centre Barry.

Barry, tall and powerful, opened his stride and raced 50m to score.

Prior to that both teams seemed a little uncertain, maybe sensing the big occasion.

Iona backrowers Adam Kelly and Jake Starborough were threatening, with Kelly possessing a nice swerve as he carried the ball.

To Iona's credit they scored last through Ewan Fisher which emphasised the team's effort.

- Andrew Dawson

ROUND 7 FIXTURE

Iona College v Marist College Ashgrove

St Edmunds College v Padua College

Villanova College v St Laurence's College

ROUND 7 SCHEDULE

8.30am: Grade 5

9.30am: Grade 6

10.30am: Grade 7

11.30am: Grade 8

12.30pm: Grade 9 (Livestream: Iona v Marist)

1.30pm: Grade 10 (Livestream: Iona v Marist)

2.40pm: Open (Livestream: Iona v Marist)

