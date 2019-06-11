Menu
Rugby League

WATCH NOW: Cathedral College v Mackay SHS

11th Jun 2019 4:10 PM
Welcome to today's live-streaming of the Aaron Payne Cup clash between The Cathedral College and Mackay State High School, kicking off at 4.15pm.

The vital top four spots are on the line as the final two rounds kick off today at the Mackay Junior Rugby League grounds.

The live-streaming of secondary schoolboys league is a special offering for readers providing unprecedented access to the future of rugby league, so don't miss out.

 

WATCH IN THE VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE.

