Newborn Koalas at Australia Zoo
Pets & Animals

Watch: Adorable newborn Koala joeys at Australia Zoo

by Grace Purvis
11th Aug 2018 11:17 AM

Koala joeys at Australia Zoo on the Sunshine Coast began to pop out of their mum's pouches in August, as the temperatures rose and the cuddly bubs began to develop independence to explore.  

Eight koala joeys have started making their way out of their mothers' pouches to wow crowds at the zoo.   The first joeys of the season have been welcomed into the zoo's already booming population of 63 koalas.  

A koala's average birth weight is just half a gram, and they resemble a kidney bean in shape and size. After 22 weeks the koalas open their eyes, and by 24 weeks they are fully independent.  

Australia Zoo koala keeper Kirsten Latham said several joeys were expected to emerge over the coming months as part of the zoo's breeding program for the vunerable species. 

