NEAR MISS: Shocking video footage reveals a van that only just avoided being hit by a train.

A NEAR miss involving a van has occurred at a train station in Bundaberg.

Video footage reveals the moment a van stopped on the wrong side of the rail crossing, moments before the boom gate lowered behind the vehicle.

The footage shows the van sitting in the 'no stopping' section at the Bundaberg North station, as a train passes, only just avoiding an accident.

Authorities are constantly warning people to apply caution.

Train close call: Van driver lucky to be alive after close shave with freight train over North.