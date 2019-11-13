Watch: Music used for protest about Paradise Dam

Dam We Need Our Paradise Back

BUNDABERG Regional Council has turned to country music to promote Mayor Jack Dempsey's parliamentary inquiry into restoring Paradise Dam's full water capacity.

The dam is currently at 48 per cent but water will continue to be released until it drops to 42.

Staff member Warren Wrangell's song Dam We Need Our Paradise Back was released on Youtube on Monday, which criticised the State Government's decision to lower the dam wall by five metres, while also promoting the importance of water security for the region.

"They built a dam near Biggenden, they said it would suffice.

"It slowly filled and they called it Paradise.

"Then the rain came down and bucket loads each season, the dam wall failed and they won't give us a reason.

"By signing the petition, started off by Jack, lets fight to get our Paradise back."

The Paradise Dam petition has been on the Queensland parliament website for three weeks, and has collected 2762 electronic signatures.

It is among 30 active Queensland parliament petitions.

There are two petitions that have more signatures than Cr Dempsey's petition. A petition urging for the government to legalise cannabis has 6832 signatures, while a push to see upgrades to the Gladstone Hospital has 4931 signatures.

But the Gladstone petition has had a two month advantage over the Paradise Dam petition, and has the potential to be surpassed if Cr Dempsey can continue to generate awareness on the issue.

Meanwhile, Paradise Dam's owner Sunwater provided an update about the ongoing release of water from the dam, in preparation for construction on the wall.

A spokeswoman said Sunwater was carrying out environmental monitoring downstream of the dam, which included testing the water quality. It shares its results to the Department of Natural Resources which was doing its own water checks.

"No negative environmental impacts have been observed," the spokeswoman said. "As previously advised the upstream and downstream fishways were turned off during the period of higher releases. This was to minimise the risk of fish injuries."

The parliamentary petition can be signed at: https://bit.ly/2CHR8IY