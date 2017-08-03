WATCH: Motorbikes stop cars overtaking outside Bundy

TWO motorcyclists have been filmed preventing another car from being able to overtake on the Bruce Highway.

The incident happened on Sunday between Maryborough and Childers and the driver of the vehicle drove to the Childers Festival.

A woman posted the video to Fraser Coast Brickbats and Bouquets this week, describing the actions of the motorcyclists.

She said the motorcyclists were doing about 90km/h in a 100 zone and would not let over cars go around them on the highway.

The post received dozens of comments, with people weighing in on the behaviour of the motorcyclists.

Senior Constable Paul Cross said the police received all manner of traffic complaints, including drivers failing to stay in the left lane to let other drivers overtake.

"People are just inconsiderate these days," he said.

"The signs are there for a reason."

Snr Const Cross said failing to keep left on an overtaking lane could result in a fine of $76 for drivers along with two demerit points.

"It causes frustration in other drivers," he said.