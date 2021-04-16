WATCH: Moment second blaze starts mid house fire interview

A police press conference about a deadly Maryborough house fire was interrupted when another inferno began just streets away.

Acting Inspector Wade Lee was speaking to media at the scene of a fatal house fire in Garden St on Thursday morning.

The press conference was interrupted by a black plume of smoke coming from a second fire at Maryborough Recycling Centre.

"What the heck is that?" one of the journalists asked, spotting the smoke.

"I imagine it's a fire of some sort," Act Insp Lee said before ending the press conference.

Crews who were still at the scene of the house fire had to leave to go fight the blaze in Ann Street, which at broken out at Maryborough Recycling.

Speaking to media at the second fire, Act Insp Lee said police were attempting to establish if it was a workplace incident.