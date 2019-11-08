WATCH: Men's DV shelter calls for volunteers

BUNDABERG charity Jeremiah House is on a mission to provide shelter to male domestic violence victims and their children and now they're a few steps closer to realising that dream.

A businessman has kindly donated an office space to the charity, while an op shop is in the pipeline.

The missing piece the charity needs is the time and help of volunteers.

Jeremiah House's Peter Symes said the charity was "thinking big" and needed helpers who could help progress them forwards.

"We want to offer services, but we need volunteers in order to do that," he said.

The areas where they're most in need are administration, secretarial and marketing, along with volunteers who can help out at their op shop or with organising and running sausage sizzles.

The office is located in Woongarra St, opposite the office of Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt.

"We're very thankful that this has been donated by a local businessman so we can start offering services to Bundaberg the other thing we've got involved with at the moment is an op shop soon…," Mr Symes said.

The charity will also host a Walk to Talk event on International Men's Day on November 17.

The walk will start at the Ipswich University of Southern Queensland Campus from 6-9am with a 5.30am check-in and admission is $5, with funds helping the group.

Mr Symes said the sky was open in terms of ways locals could get on board to help out.

He said local businesses such as the Railway Hotel had been helpful with support.

"Thank you all you guys for donating to us already, if you want to help us more you can donate to the Jeremiah House webpage, website, (or through the) ANZ bank," he said.

Mr Symes said he believed a shelter made specially for male DV victims and their children could be a possible world first.

He said there were "over 600 shelters for mothers and children - and we know we need them - but there's nothing for fathers and children".

To find out more about the group, check out their Facebook page or email pr@jeremiahhouse2018.org.au.

To volunteer, register through Wide Bay Volunteers.