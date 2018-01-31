Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

WATCH: Massive tides with luna trifecta happening tonight

HIGH TIDE: Waves crash into Moneys Creek.
HIGH TIDE: Waves crash into Moneys Creek. Mike Knott
Mikayla Haupt
by

WAVES crashed into Moneys Creek this morning with the high tide lapping halfway up the lagoon stairs.

The salty water reached 3.58m according to the Bureau of Meteorology and set to rise again tomorrow with the King Tide.

Bundaberg's largest 2018 tide will wash across our shores tomorrow.

Maritime Safety predicts the summer king tide will hit 3.61m in the Rum City.

King tides occur when the gravitational forces of the Sun, Moon and earth align to pull on the water's surface.

HIGH TIDE: Waves crash into Moneys Creek.
HIGH TIDE: Waves crash into Moneys Creek. Mike Knott

And with a Super Blue Blood Moon on show tonight, it's no surprise the ocean's rising tomorrow.

The astronomical rarity, three lunar phenomena occurring simultaneously, is the first of it's kind in 150 years.

The moon will be at its closest point in orbit to the earth, it's a blue moon because it is the second full moon of the month and blood moon because of the lunar eclipse - a very large, red full moon hasn't occurred since March 1866.

HIGH TIDE: Waves crash into Moneys Creek.
HIGH TIDE: Waves crash into Moneys Creek. Mike Knott

Topics:  bundaberg coast high tide luna eclipse space super blue blood moon weather

Bundaberg News Mail
Councillors back Jack in stoush over motion

Councillors back Jack in stoush over motion

COUNCILLOR Greg Barnes was not shut down in this week's ordinary meeting of council, according to a number of fellow councillors.

premium_icon ‘That was my husband’s last moments’

Dallas Holland was killed when hit by a truck on the Gateway Motorway early last year.

A man was jailed over a hit and run that killed a fellow truckie

Howler of a week planned for Chinese New Year

DOGS' DAY: The Year of the Dog will be welcomed with massive celebrations in Bundy.

Tea ceremonies, food tours, lantern parade, fireworks and more

Three vehicles stolen in Bundy region in just seven days

STOLEN CARS: One vehicle was taken on Australia Day.

Car stolen during Australia Day

Local Partners