WATCH: Massive tides with luna trifecta happening tonight

WAVES crashed into Moneys Creek this morning with the high tide lapping halfway up the lagoon stairs.

The salty water reached 3.58m according to the Bureau of Meteorology and set to rise again tomorrow with the King Tide.

High tide crashes into region's coast: Massive tides in lead up to Super Blue Blood Moon.

Bundaberg's largest 2018 tide will wash across our shores tomorrow.

Maritime Safety predicts the summer king tide will hit 3.61m in the Rum City.

King tides occur when the gravitational forces of the Sun, Moon and earth align to pull on the water's surface.

HIGH TIDE: Waves crash into Moneys Creek. Mike Knott

And with a Super Blue Blood Moon on show tonight, it's no surprise the ocean's rising tomorrow.

The astronomical rarity, three lunar phenomena occurring simultaneously, is the first of it's kind in 150 years.

The moon will be at its closest point in orbit to the earth, it's a blue moon because it is the second full moon of the month and blood moon because of the lunar eclipse - a very large, red full moon hasn't occurred since March 1866.