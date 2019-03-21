Menu
Cannabis up in smoke
Crime

WATCH: Massive pile of cannabis burnt on local property

Crystal Jones
by
21st Mar 2019 2:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SEARCH conducted by detectives from Bundaberg CIB located 330 cannabis plants on a South Kolan property.

The search, which was carried out at 6.30am yesterday, revealed some plants as tall as four metres in height.

Additionally, police found 751 cannabis seedlings and a large number of cannabis seeds.

Drying racks and ammunition were also discovered.

A Bundaberg police spokeswoman said due to the sheer amount of drug plants, they were destroyed by fire on scene.

Other items were seized by police.

A 58-year-old man was charged with producing and possessing drugs and will appear in court on April 26.

Footage of the cannabis burn at South Kolan.
Footage of the cannabis burn at South Kolan. Contributed
cannabis crime south kolan
Bundaberg News Mail

