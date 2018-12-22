Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Offenders break into Wallangarra Meatworks
Crime

WATCH: Masked thieves break into meatworks, cut power

marian faa
by
22nd Dec 2018 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have been able to recover CCTV footage of masked thieves who broke into the closed Wallangarra Meatworks on Sunday morning.

Two men appear to have cut a hole in the fence and entered the meatworks on Longs Ln at about 4am.

Sergeant Alan Baker said the offenders broke into a number of locked storage faculties and cut out large sections of insulated copper wire from the walls.

A quad bike was also taken from the site.

Quad bike, copper wire stolen at Wallangarra meat factory break-in.
Quad bike, copper wire stolen at Wallangarra meat factory break-in. QPS

The thieves cut the power in an alleged attempt to disable security cameras, but police have still been able to obtain security camera footage throughout the incident.

Wallangarra police are reviewing the video, which shows the offenders wearing masks throughout the incident.

Sgt Baker urged anyone with information about the theft to phone Wallangarra police on (07) 4684 3120 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

break and enter cctv footage police investigation security camera southern downs theft wallangarra meatworks wallangarra police
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Seafood on the menu

    premium_icon Seafood on the menu

    News PRAWNS, prawns and more prawns - that's what's on the menu for many locals this Christmas.

    • 22nd Dec 2018 1:00 PM
    Emergency doc haunted by ghosts of Xmas past

    premium_icon Emergency doc haunted by ghosts of Xmas past

    Parenting A children’s emergency doctor has some holiday tips for parents.

    Qantas's soaring airfares on Bundy mayor's radar

    premium_icon Qantas's soaring airfares on Bundy mayor's radar

    Business Jack Dempsey hopes to board a flight of development with Qantas.

    Southerners drive Bundy's property market to new heights

    premium_icon Southerners drive Bundy's property market to new heights

    Property Panicked southerners turn to golden climate of more affordable Bundy

    Local Partners