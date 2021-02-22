Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
RACQ LifeFlight Rescue airlifts man after quad bike rollover north west of Bundaberg.
RACQ LifeFlight Rescue airlifts man after quad bike rollover north west of Bundaberg.
News

WATCH: Man in his 60s airlifted after quad bike crash

Mikayla Haupt
22nd Feb 2021 5:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man in his 60s has been airlifted to hospital after a reported farming incident on Monday morning.

An RACQ LifeFlight Rescue spokesperson said it was believed he was herding cattle at a private property when he lost control of the quad bike he was riding and crashed.

The Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was sent to the scene, north west of Bundaberg, shortly after 10am.

 

The aeromedical crew worked alongside paramedics from the Queensland Ambulance Service to treat him for multiple injuries.

"The rescue chopper then flew the man to Bundaberg, where he was transferred into the Sunshine Coast RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter," the spokesperson said.

"The Sunshine Coast aeromedical team then flew the patient to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

"He was transported in a serious but stable condition."

MORE STORIES

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

bundaberg racq lifeflight rescue quad bike rollover
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CRACKDOWN: Drivers to face court after police traffic op

        Premium Content CRACKDOWN: Drivers to face court after police traffic op

        Crime A 76-year-old man is among a number of drivers allegedly caught doing the wrong thing on our roads

        CHOPPER TASKED: Head, chest injuries after ATV rollover

        Premium Content CHOPPER TASKED: Head, chest injuries after ATV rollover

        News Emergency services were called to an ATV rollover at Lowmead.

        Bicycle reportedly pinched from Kalkie garage in daylight

        Premium Content Bicycle reportedly pinched from Kalkie garage in daylight

        News Bundaberg Police urge the public to come forward with any information that may...

        Emergency services called to two-vehicle crash at Childers

        Premium Content Emergency services called to two-vehicle crash at Childers

        News Paramedics transported two people to hospital in a stable condition.