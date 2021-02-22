WATCH: Man in his 60s airlifted after quad bike crash

A man in his 60s has been airlifted to hospital after a reported farming incident on Monday morning.

An RACQ LifeFlight Rescue spokesperson said it was believed he was herding cattle at a private property when he lost control of the quad bike he was riding and crashed.

The Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was sent to the scene, north west of Bundaberg, shortly after 10am.

LifeFlight quad bike rollover: Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter aeromedical crew work alongside paramedics from the Queensland Ambulance Service to treat a man injured in a quad bike rollover.

The aeromedical crew worked alongside paramedics from the Queensland Ambulance Service to treat him for multiple injuries.

"The rescue chopper then flew the man to Bundaberg, where he was transferred into the Sunshine Coast RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter," the spokesperson said.

"The Sunshine Coast aeromedical team then flew the patient to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

"He was transported in a serious but stable condition."

