WATCH: Man drives off with Bundy vet's trailer

A man stole a trailer from outside Vet Cross.
Crystal Jones
A BUNDABERG vet is hoping the community might be able to help after an opportunistic thief took a trailer from outside their office.

Around 2.19am Sunday, a man hooked up a specialised trailer designed for treating horses and drove off down Production St.

On Monday, part of the trailer was found in a field behind Stockland, but the bulk of the trailer and its contents are still missing.

Vet Cross's Tim Hill said it was a low act to take a trailer and gear used to treat the region's horses.

"We still have another trailer in terms of getting out to see horses, but people will now have to book a bit earlier,” he said.

Dr Hill said the trailer needed to be returned in its entirety.

"One (part) without the other is hopeless for the vet,” he said.

"Now it's just basically a funny looking box trailer.

"It's very frustrating.”

Several cameras caught footage of the car as it drove off from the car park.

"There's heaps of video footage and investigations are progressing,” Dr Hill said.

Dr Hill said the trailer had a registration number of 518 QJT and was calling on anyone who knew anything to call them on 4151 5044.

