WATCH: Man caught on CCTV taking motor bike
BUNDABERG Police are investigating after a man was caught on CCTV allegedly stealing a motorbike from Waldo's Mower Doctor on George St.
The footage shows the man approach a green and black Loncin motorbike parked in front of the store.
He looks around before wheeling the bike away towards Water St before returning later.
He's described as having short dark hair, wearing a black jumper with a white zip, blue shorts and training shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Policelink on 131 444 and can quote the reference QP1901143978.