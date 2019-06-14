Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been caught on CCTV allegedly stealing a motorbike from George St in Bundaberg.
A man has been caught on CCTV allegedly stealing a motorbike from George St in Bundaberg. Contributed
News

WATCH: Man caught on CCTV taking motor bike

Geordi Offord
by
14th Jun 2019 2:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

BUNDABERG Police are investigating after a man was caught on CCTV allegedly stealing a motorbike from Waldo's Mower Doctor on George St.

The footage shows the man approach a green and black Loncin motorbike parked in front of the store.

He looks around before wheeling the bike away towards Water St before returning later.

He's described as having short dark hair, wearing a black jumper with a white zip, blue shorts and training shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Policelink on 131 444 and can quote the reference QP1901143978.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    POLICE CRACKDOWN: Accused hoon loses car for 90 days

    premium_icon POLICE CRACKDOWN: Accused hoon loses car for 90 days

    News A TEENAGER accused of hooning has had his car impounded for 90 days after he was charged with making unnecessary noise or smoke.

    Get $329 headphones with your digital subscription

    premium_icon Get $329 headphones with your digital subscription

    Smarter Shopping Just $6 a week for Australia's best news deal and wireless earphones

    Council jumps at chance to bring Nitro Circus to Bundy

    premium_icon Council jumps at chance to bring Nitro Circus to Bundy

    News Plans underway to bring international act to Bundy

    Trad’s resources fund not ‘extortion’: Watchdog

    premium_icon Trad’s resources fund not ‘extortion’: Watchdog

    Politics The CCC have announced the matter will not be investigated

    • 14th Jun 2019 3:42 PM