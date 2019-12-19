Menu
Heavily armed police arrest Mackay man on run for 8 weeks
WATCH: Mackay prisoner arrested after eight weeks on run

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@dailymercury.com.au
19th Dec 2019 10:43 AM | Updated: 3:19 PM
POLICE have captured a high-risk Mackay fugitive - on the run for about eight weeks after allegedly cutting off his tracking device - in a dramatic arrest at Mount Larcom.

Zachariah John Hewitt will now spend Christmas behind bars until the case is next mentioned in Gladstone Magistrates Court next year.

Zachariah John Hewitt is facing 10 charges.
Information led police to a home on The Narrows Rd where the 29 year old was hiding out.

Sergeant Wayne Butcher told Seven News that the specialist response team was involved "due to the danger of this offender".

SERT officers, armed and wearing bullet proof vests, converged on the property about 10am on Wednesday.

Police have been looking for the man since October.

It is understood his last reported location was in Gladstone, where the man has family ties.

Sergeant Wayne Butcher told Seven News police had located the man at the house through investigations and executed the arrest warrant.

Mr Hewitt is facing 10 charges including wilful damage, disqualified driving, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and stealing.

He represented himself in court and no application for bail was made. The case was adjourned to January 20.

