premium_icon
Locals put out fire
News

WATCH: Locals use extinguisher, water and Fanta to stop fire

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
31st Oct 2019 2:53 PM
USING a fire extinguisher they had in the back of the ute, some water and Fanta, Ben Smith and Kaleb Harvey have stopped a grass fire from spreading beyond control.

"We were heading out to a job out at Pine Creek, on the way out there was two women parked up smoking," they said.

Mr Smith said they finished the job in about five minutes and on the way back they were gone and there was a fire.

And without hesitation they pulled out the fire extinguisher and jumped on it.

The duo said they had not seen a fire spread as quickly as that one was.

LOCAL HEROES: Ben Smith and Kaleb Harvey stopped to put out a fire on the side of the road before it could get out of control.
"We got the bulk of it down with the fire extinguisher, then we ran out of water, but we had it contained around the outside, we kept it close but we needed to get the heat out," Mr Smith said.

"So another truck was passing by and he had some water, so we got a bit of that down."

They said luckily a water truck then came along and just wiped it all out.

Mr Harvey said when they arrived the wind was nearly blowing the fire to the other side of the grass where it could have set alight a fair bit of matter.

"It would have been a different story if we were five minutes later," Mr Smith said.

"We personally wouldn't have been able try, if it was too big I would have just called the authorities but because we could try and contain that size, we tried.

"Anyone would do that though."

Mr Smith said with the fire ban having been extended another week, people had to be vigilant.

Bundaberg News Mail

