Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health

WATCH LIVE: Premier’s COVID update after three new cases

by Hayden Johnson
7th Dec 2020 9:45 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is providing an update on Queensland's response to coronavirus and the ongoing the border closure to South Australia.

Ms Palaszczuk will be speaking around 9.45am from Parliament House.

It comes after three new cases in Queensland in the past 24 hours - all acquired overseas and detected in hotel quarantine.

There are currently 16 active cases across the state. There have been 1215 total cases since the pandemic started.

Originally published as WATCH LIVE: Premier's COVID update after three new cases

More Stories

Show More
annastacia palaszczuk coronavirus covid-19 queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SHOW US THE MONEY: To and fro continues over budget detail

        Premium Content SHOW US THE MONEY: To and fro continues over budget detail

        News MPs have more to say on what the State Budget offers for Bundaberg following the formal budget replies in parliament.

        Calls for reforms after four Bundy race dogs die in 2020

        Premium Content Calls for reforms after four Bundy race dogs die in 2020

        News ‘A broken leg shouldn’t be a death sentence for a healthy young dog’

        POWERING UP: Helping people with disabilities build skills

        Premium Content POWERING UP: Helping people with disabilities build skills

        News “It’s a legacy to her pop and her dad and I think that’s beautiful.”

        Winds of change to bring cooler conditions

        Premium Content Winds of change to bring cooler conditions

        News A reprieve from the warm weather is on the way as a wind change moves through this...