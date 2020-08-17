Menu
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk
Premier: Queensland keeps virus-free streak

17th Aug 2020 9:18 AM
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has confirmed there have been no new COVID-19 cases in the state in the past 24 hours.

It means there are now just eight active cases, with 2519 tests carried out in the past 24 hours.

The Premier said she hoped people would get out over the September school holidays to support local businesses.

Deputy Premier and Health Minister Steven Miles said at this stage things were going very well in Queensland.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said it was really important the borders kept being managed as they had been so far.

"Everyone does need to maintain that habit of social distancing," Dr Young said.

Deputy Police Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said 132 flights arrived over the weekend.

From those, 7230 passengers were processed and 19 were refused entry.

Fourteen on-the-spot-fines were issued over the long weekend.

It comes as hopes build that all Australians will be able to access any COVID-19 vaccine free-of-charge under a national rollout, possibly by mid-2021.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said it remained unlikely a vaccine would be developed this year, but there is now a "ray of hope" that one can be produced.

"For the first-time I'm cautiously, but realistically optimistic about the search for and ability to distribute a vaccine," he said.

"It's unlikely that it will be just one, it's likely that it will be many."

 

