WATCH LIVE: Premier to provide COVID-19 update

27th Mar 2021 10:30 AM
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will update Queensland on developments after a community-acquired case of COVID was confirmed in Brisbane on Friday.

A media conference with Ms Palaszczuk, Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young and Health Minister Yvette D'Ath will be held at 10.30.

The new case, in a 26-year-old man from Brisbane's northside, has been linked to a previous case involving a doctor working at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane's inner south.

The man has the UK variant of COVID-19, which is considered more dangerous.

Authorities are searching for the 'unidentified' intermediary' and fear the man was infectious in the community for one week.

He had visited several locations across Brisbane, including a Westfield shopping centre in the city's east.

