Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health

Three new cases in QLD, Schoolies cancelled

28th Aug 2020 9:22 AM | Updated: 9:28 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

There have been three new cases of coronavirus in Queensland in the past 24 hours, all of them tied to Queensland Corrective Services Academy.

Two of the cases are from the Gold Coast, another one is from Forest Lake.

It means new restrictions for the Gold Coast. From 8am tomorrow, only 10 people will be allowed inside and outside for gatherings on the Gold Coast.

Also on the Gold Coast, Ms Palaszczuk said Schoolies has been deemed high risk and will not be going ahead as it usually would.

It comes after two new cases of the virus were announced yesterday, one of them a training officer for the state's prisons system.

It resulted in prisons in the southeast and as far north as Rockhampton being placed into lockdown, with the movement of inmates severely restricted.

The source of the prison trainer's infection is being investigated, but it may be tied to a cluster surrounding the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre at Wacol.

While the State Government has said it was considering the event, Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate and health workers have asked that it be called off in 2020.

Deputy Premier and Health Minister Steven Miles this morning said the event would not look the same this year.

"We know this is another burden on year 12s after they've already had a tough year," he told ABC radio this morning.

"But it will be impossible to do Schoolies the way we usually do. It won't look like it normally does."

 

 

 

Originally published as WATCH LIVE: Premier to provide COVID-19 update

briefing coronavirus covid-19 premier annastacia palaszczuk

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bargara business managers’ fraud matters heard in court

        Premium Content Bargara business managers’ fraud matters heard in court

        News “COMPLEX CASE”: The pair are each facing a number of charges.

        OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        REVEALED: Monto’s Rural Aid makeover projects decided

        Premium Content REVEALED: Monto’s Rural Aid makeover projects decided

        Community THESE are the projects the volunteer army will be working on for the North Burnett...

        Fraser Island crash pilot ‘failed’ in key areas

        Premium Content Fraser Island crash pilot ‘failed’ in key areas

        Information A pilot who was forced to make a crash landing on Fraser Island has been found to...