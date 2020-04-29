Menu
Premier announces just one new case overnight

29th Apr 2020 9:28 AM

 

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced one new case of coronavirus in Queensland in the past 24 hours.

Health Minister Steven Miles said the confirmed case was associated with a cruise ship.

The state's total now sits at 1034 with 928 recovered.

There are now 94 active cases in Queensland.

It comes after Ms Palaszczuk yesterday announced there had been no new cases in the previous 24 hours.

With more than 100,000 tests conducted, there were only 93 active cases, and only 13 new cases in the past week.

The total number of cases remains at 1033.

Ms Palaszczuk said the state had flattened the curve, but that the next two weeks were critical if the state was to further ease restrictions and send children back to school.

It comes as a senior LNP MP was fined and resigned from the shadow ministry after he breached coronavirus rules during driveway drinks.

Toowoomba North MP Trevor Watts told Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington yesterday he had copped a fine "relating to a gathering' on Sunday.

Two Toowoomba police officers also at the gathering also copped $1334 fines.

Originally published as Watch live: Premier to provide COVID-19 update

