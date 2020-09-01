Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Student, nurse test positive as border dodger busted

by Jessica Marszalek, Domanii Cameron
1st Sep 2020 9:00 AM | Updated: 9:27 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A nurse, school student and infected Victorian border dodger are among the new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Queensland in the past 24 hours.

All the new Queensland-based cases are linked to the Queensland Corrective Services Academy cluster in the state's southeast.

One of the infected is a 37-year-old male nurse from Ipswich Hospital and the other is a 18-year-old male student at Staines Memorial College, Redbank Plains.

The nurse, who was working in the hospital's COVID ward, was suffering from abdominal pain, a symptom not usually associated with coronavirus.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has also revealed police apprehended a 48-year-old man who came from Victoria who was known to be positive with COVID-19.

He arrived via a flight (JQ560) at 9.19am yesterday.

"This is great work from the police that have been able to apprehend this man who was trying to get into Queensland," she said.

"This goes to show how strong our order measures are and the fact that they are working."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is provide a COVID-19 update at 9am today. Picture: Attila Csaszar
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is provide a COVID-19 update at 9am today. Picture: Attila Csaszar

As of yesterday, there were 27 active cases in Queensland with Deputy Premier Steven Miles warning restrictions on large gatherings were likely to remain for at least another month.

Those restrictions, which limit visitors in homes to no more than 10, are in place across Brisbane, Logan, Toowoomba, Ipswich and the Gold Coast.

annastacia palaszczuk coronavirus editors picks health live updates

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Car rolls in North Bundaberg crash

        Premium Content Car rolls in North Bundaberg crash

        News A MAN was taken to hospital after a vehicle rollover at North Bundaberg.

        • 1st Sep 2020 7:46 AM
        Red wine and fishing turns into hit, run and fire

        Premium Content Red wine and fishing turns into hit, run and fire

        News Man decided to go fishing after a carton of red wine

        New signal system to be installed at intersection from today

        Premium Content New signal system to be installed at intersection from today

        News A BUNDABERG business will carry out an upgrade to a busy Bundaberg intersection.

        Celebrations end early after police find dangerous drugs

        Premium Content Celebrations end early after police find dangerous drugs

        News A Bundy woman received a jar filled with more than lollies as a gift