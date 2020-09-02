Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

WATCH LIVE: Premier delivers COVID-19 update

2nd Sep 2020 6:00 AM

 

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is this morning providing an update on the number of active COVID-19 cases in Queensland.

She will be speaking from Cairns at 8am.

It comes after there were two new cases recorded yesterday - male student from Staines Memorial College and a nurse from Ipswich Hospital.

It was also revealed that police had apprehended infamous bikie Shane Bowden after he flew into Queensland from Victoria.

As of yesterday, there were 28 active cases across the state with 18 people in hospital.

coronavirus covid-19 queensland
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GRAPHIC: 22 pets killed by dogs with collars on farm

        Premium Content GRAPHIC: 22 pets killed by dogs with collars on farm

        News Bundaberg Regional Council have seized two dogs after more than 22 pets were killed on the grounds of a local farm.

        Patient being treated for burns after room fire

        Premium Content Patient being treated for burns after room fire

        News A patient has received burns to the legs in morning fire

        • 2nd Sep 2020 6:59 AM
        Male airlifted in critical condition after go-kart crash

        Premium Content Male airlifted in critical condition after go-kart crash

        News Head and face injuries in incident

        • 2nd Sep 2020 7:07 AM
        Five-minute survey to help shape QLD’s future

        Five-minute survey to help shape QLD’s future

        Politics Help shape the future of our state with our quick-and-easy survey