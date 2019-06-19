Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ipswich State High School preview
Ipswich State High School preview
Rugby League

WATCH LIVE: Ipswich take on Marsden in Langer Cup

19th Jun 2019 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WATCH the future stars of rugby league vie for top spot in the Langer Cup. Ipswich State High School take on Marsden State High School today from 5.30pm. 

Ipswich hope to pull off a miracle landslide win tonight to secure their spot at the top of the table.  

Fans of the game should expect to see tonight's players on even bigger screens in years to come. 

Ipswich backrower Ativalu Lisati is already being compared to Latrell Mitchell after clocking 36.83kph in a recent game against Keebra Park. 

Can't wait for tonight's game? Watch a replay below of Ipswich's spectacular win last week against St Mary's. 

More Stories

langer cup langer cup live streaming qss rugby league rugby league
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Deepwater fire update: Govt urged to release final report

    premium_icon Deepwater fire update: Govt urged to release final report

    News The LNP is calling on the Palaszczuk Government to release the report into last year's devastating bushfires.

    Bundy Specsavers issues privacy warning after computer theft

    premium_icon Bundy Specsavers issues privacy warning after computer theft

    Business Optical store on lookout for thief after computer server stolen

    'YOU'RE FULL OF IT': Magistrate to repeat unlicensed driver

    premium_icon 'YOU'RE FULL OF IT': Magistrate to repeat unlicensed driver

    Crime Representing himself, the man pleaded guilty to the three charges

    THE BIG ISSUE: Pollies clash over Bundy job figures

    premium_icon THE BIG ISSUE: Pollies clash over Bundy job figures

    Politics LNP leader criticises job losses in Wide Bay