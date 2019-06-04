Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

WATCH LIVE: Ignatius Park V St Pat’s

4th Jun 2019 11:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only
QLD:

Welcome to today's live-streaming of the Aaron Payne Cup clash between Ignatius Park and St Pats in Townsville from noon.

The breeding ground for future stars, will Ignatius Park - who've won three and lost one in 2019 to be joint leaders with St Brendans - take steps in uncovering a future Michael Morgan or Kyle Feldt from their home ground?

Or will Mackay's St Pats, featuring superstar alumni the likes of Daly Cherry-Evans, Martin Bella and Wendell Sailor fight back from a win and two losses?

This is our first live-stream of secondary schoolboy league, in what is a special offering for readers providing unprecedented access to the future of rugby league, so don't miss out.

live stream schoolboy rugby league

Top Stories

    One Nation's Hinkler candidate slammed for 'homophobic' meme

    premium_icon One Nation's Hinkler candidate slammed for 'homophobic' meme

    News 'I repost and share ones that I personally find funny, after all it's my own personal page.'

    Mercury set to drop in Bundy again tomorrow

    premium_icon Mercury set to drop in Bundy again tomorrow

    Weather Mercury set to fall again tomorrow.

    South of Ring Road feasible for hospital: real estate agent

    premium_icon South of Ring Road feasible for hospital: real estate agent

    Health 'Anything to me off the Ring Road is a real positive'

    Political capital used for nuclear push

    premium_icon Political capital used for nuclear push

    Politics Keith seeks senate inquiry into nuclear