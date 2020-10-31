GC Hockey division 2 women’s grand final

Due to weather complications livestreaming may be hindered.

Tune in live to watch all the action from Gold Coast Hockey's senior grand final days.

Throughout Saturday, you'll be able to tune in and watch all eight grand finals live from the Gold Coast Hockey Centre.

And our hockey partners are loving it too.

Gold Coast Hockey Association director Kendra Murphy said it was exciting to finally reach the pointy end of the season after their season looked in jeopardy earlier this year.

"We are one of the only hockey associations to have managed to get a whole season away," Murphy said.

"We managed to get 15 rounds out when we usually play 17 which is a massive achievement considering we only had three people on our board and managed to get it done.

"We pushed it back so we could fit it all in and obviously had to follow a lot of strict guidelines.

"There have been some surprises in the finals series so far and it's been very up and down so I think we're in for some great grand finals."

THREE years ago, Capri's division one women's side was languishing at the bottom of the table and struggling to win games.

Flash forward to 2020, and the Sharks have just qualified for their first senior women's grand final.

And they have the cheer squad to match.

Supporters will come from far and wide to witness Capri's maiden title tilt on Saturday afternoon, with many inaugural players now playing in lower divisions set to show their support.

Natarlia Smith, left, and Alanasia Malone. Picture: Tertius Pickard

A handful of players, including Kandice Shaw and Kelly-Anne Ince will also have their family support squads in tow after giving birth in recent years and returning to the field of play.

Ince, flagged by coach Kerrie Schmidt as one of the most underrated players in the competition, is also one of the sole survivors from Capri's losing era.

The Sharks are set to do battle with Burleigh who beat them 8-0 in the semi-final but Schmidt is confident her side has the confidence to turn it around after downing Labrador 3-2 in their preliminary final.

"Labrador is our bogey team and we're always inconsistent against them so the girls were ecstatic to get a win," she said.

"Burleigh a good side, really good side but we're the only team to have beaten then this season.

"My girls never give up, they always give 100 per cent at all times and they play for each other.

"I've been at the club for three years and when I started, we were consistently coming last.

"We've picked up a few good players this year which have given us an extra edge.

"The whole squad has been so excited this week and they're chomping to get out there.

"The whole club has been behind us and sending us messages.

"Some of the older girls who are playing in lower divisions now, they used to play for this team so we've got a massive following of people wanting us to do well."

Sam Basile, front, Natarlia Smith, Damien Price and Alanasia Malone, back. Picture: Tertius Pickard

Schmidt expects captain Natarlia Smith to have a big say in the grand final after anchoring the Sharks defence all season while 2020 recruits Brooke Anderson and Leigh Thomas are also set to have a big say.

Labrador will do battle with the Roosters in the division one men's grand final.

The Bulletin will be live streaming all seven senior grand finals.

Originally published as WATCH LIVE: Burleigh v Mudgeeraba division 2 women's grand final