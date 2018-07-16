WATCH: Lifeflight crew winches woman off Mt Walsh

A SUNDAY hike up Mt Walsh took a horrible turn for one bushwalker.

Just before 1pm yesterday, the Sunshine Coast RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was called to the mountain after the woman fell roughly 15m, south of Biggenden.

The woman, 24, was returning from the summit when the accident happened.

A LifeFlight spokesperson said it was believed the woman slid down a steep gully.

Family members who were with her at the time raised the alarm.

Lifeflight footage: Video from the Lifeflight helicopter involved in yesterday's Mt Walsh rescue.

"The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter winched the Queensland Ambulance Service flight critical care paramedic and LifeFlight critical care doctor to the scene where they treated her injuries, which remarkably were not significant considering the area where she fell,” the spokesman said.

"After stabilising the patient she was then stretcher winched into the helicopter and airlifted to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.”

RESCUE MISSION: Lifeflight vision from the Mt Walsh rescue yesterday. LifeFlight

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the hiker slipped at a part of the trek called The Chimney.

"She suffered leg, neck and back injuries and was flown to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital,” he said.

"It was a significant rescue operation,” he said.

"There was about 40 personnel involved.

"There were QAS people from Bundy, the officer in charge from Biggenden, the flight crew, firefighters from Biggenden, Childers, Bundaberg and Maryborough and SES from Gayndah and Biggenden.

"It was a great example of the teamwork of Queensland emergency services.”