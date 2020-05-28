Menu
SEARCH MISSION: The Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter crew is continuing.
News

WATCH: LifeFlight continues to search for missing boatie

28th May 2020 4:30 PM
The Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter crew continues to search for a missing boatie, off the coast of Fraser Island.

The alarm was raised yesterday, after a man took his vessel out and failed to return to shore.

 

An RACQ LightFlight Rescue spokesperson said the Queensland Police Service, first tasked the rescue chopper at around 3pm yesterday and the crew on board spent more than two hours scouring the search area.

The chopper resumed its mission shortly after 6am today, performing a zigzag search pattern over the sea, between Fraser Island and the Wide Bay coastline.

"The aeromedical team has returned once, to the Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue base, to refuel and will remain active in the search until they're advised to stand down," the spokesperson said.

 

air search bundaberg bundaberg racq lifeflight rescue
