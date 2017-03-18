WATCH: Large dead turtle found at Bargara

A dead mature green turtle was discovered in Moneys Creek on Friday evening.

A LARGE dead turtle has been found at Bargara sparking an urgent warning from authorities to give turtles a wide berth and leave them alone.

Walkers on a stroll at Moneys Creek, near Kellys Beach made the sad discovery yesterday evening.

WARNING: Some viewers may find the video distressing.

Dead turtle at Moneys Creek: A short video of a Bundaberg man discovering a dead turtle at Bargara.

The dead turtle has been identified as an adult green turtle.

A Department of Environment and Heritage Protection spokesman said the turtle had been inspected by local authorities and showed no signs of injury, such as a boat strike, and no obvious signs of disease.

"As can sometimes happen with marine wildlife strandings, it could be that this animal died in another location and was carried to the beach by prevailing currents,” he said.

"Unless a marine animal carcass poses a risk to community health and safety, or to other wildlife, it is generally left to decompose naturally.

"If the carcass is in a well-used public space, local authorities usually arrange its disposal, which is understood to be the case in this instance.”

A dead mature green turtle was discovered in Moneys Creek on Friday evening. Mike knott

The spokesman said while it was not an offence to help wildlife in distress, EHP strongly recommended this be reported to the appropriate authorities rather than members of the public attempting to help.

"Wild animals are just that - wild - and attempting to assist them can be potentially dangerous,” he said.

In the case of dugong, whale and turtle strandings, these can be reported on 1300 264 625.

Callers should provide the following information if possible:

the location of the stranding

a description of what is wrong with the animal (e.g. stranded on beach, injuries, entangled in a net, injured)

a description of the animal (type of animal-dugong, turtle, whale, dolphin; condition; size and any identifying tags),

the caller's contact details.