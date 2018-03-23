Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Kayaker plunges over flooded waterfall
Offbeat

WATCH: Kayaker plunges over 30m high flooded waterfall

Jasmine Minhas
by
23rd Mar 2018 2:30 PM | Updated: 5:30 PM

TALK about daredevil status ... and yes definitely do not try this kids.

Incredible footage shows a kayaker today descending over the top of Dangar Falls in Dorrigo.

The footage shows the nerve-racking moment kayaker Lachie Carracher paddled to the edge of the swollen river for the inevitable 30 metre drop.

Kayaker Lachie Carracher takes on the 30 metre tall Dangar Falls.
Kayaker Lachie Carracher takes on the 30 metre tall Dangar Falls.

The gutsy effort is said to mark 'the first ever kayak descent of Dangar Falls' according to one commentator on the Facebook page.

The face of Dangar Falls spans a height of around 30-metres.

Mr Carracher, who was named the Australian Geographic Society's Young Adventurer of the Year in 2012, had travelled up from Victoria to take on the waterfall.

Mr Carracher is an accomplished whitewater kayaker who has paddled several rivers around the world.

Kayaker Lachie Carracher paddles over the top of Dangar Falls on the flooded Bielsdown River near Dorrigo. VIDEO: John McQueen.
Kayaker Lachie Carracher paddles over the top of Dangar Falls on the flooded Bielsdown River near Dorrigo. VIDEO: John McQueen.
Dorrigo has this week recorded 182mm of rain, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
editors picks kayaking thrill sport
Coffs Coast Advocate
IGA CEO clarifies situation with local store

IGA CEO clarifies situation with local store

Business GRAHAM Booysen today clarified the situation surrounding the future of Moore Park's IGA store amid concerns of a looming closure later this year.

EXCLUSIVE: McDonald's plan for CBD car parking

EXCLUSIVE: McDonald's plan for CBD car parking

News McDonald's order extra car spaces

CQ officer suspended after misconduct finding

CQ officer suspended after misconduct finding

Crime The officer was found to have dishonestly obtained property.

Buccaneers strive for first points at the Bay

Buccaneers strive for first points at the Bay

Soccer It could also be the first game Ben Wilks plays for Wide Bay.

Local Partners