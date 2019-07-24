Menu
Boxing kangaroos at Kentucky Bluegrass
WATCH: Kangaroos hold boxing match at Kentucky Bluegrass

Crystal Jones
by
24th Jul 2019 2:08 PM
IT'S a very Australian scene spotted right here in our very own backyard.

Tanya Jenness took some incredible footage from her home at Kentucky Bluegrass.

She was leaving for work when she spotted the boxing match.

"Possibly the bigger one was standing up for his territory," she said.

Tanya said kangaroos were a regular sight at the semi-rural suburb.

"They're great to see, quite a lot have had joeys too," she said.

"There are usually quite a few across the road from my house but sometimes down the road on a vacant lot.

"But I've never seen them fight like they did on Tuesday morning."

FIST FIGHT: Footage from the video shows boxing kangaroos.
